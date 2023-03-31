BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County officials are warning of a telephone scam reported in the area.
According to a Facebook post from Gallatin County Government, the scammer is pretending to be a sheriff's deputy pressing people to pay a fine for not complying to jury duty.
Gallatin County Government said neither the clerk of district court's office nor law enforcement call demanding money as a punishment for not complying to or responding to summons for jury duty.
A person who was scammed sent two pre-paid gift cards totaling $600 to the clerk of district court's office this week--the scammers are able to make themselves sound very convincing.
Anyone who gets a call like this is asked to report it to law enforcement immediately.
For questions about jury duty in Gallatin County, call the clerk’s office at 406-582-2165 or visit the Clerk of District Court’s page at gallatin.mt.gov.
