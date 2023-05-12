BOZEMAN, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after reports of several businesses and homes being vandalized in Bozeman overnight Friday.
The vandalism occurred on N Rouse Avenue and E Oak Street.
The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the Public Safety Center was included in the vandalism.
Police officers later on located and arrested a suspect.
Anyone whose property was damaged and believes it was linked to this incident is asked to report it to dispatch at 406-582-2000.
