BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue teams responded to a person who dislocated their shoulder on the M Trail in Bozeman Tuesday.
A release from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said the person was at the top of the M Trail and needed help getting back down to the trailhead.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue teams went up the trail to evaluate and stabilize the person's shoulder, which allowed the person to walk down to the trailhead. After they reached the bottom, the person was brought to Bozeman Health for additional examination.
The Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds avid outdoorspeople to bring a fully charged cell phone and a friend when venturing outdoors in case of an injury. In this situation, the person had both a charged cell phone and a friend which helped rescuers with their task, Springer said.