BOZEMAN, Mont. - With spring weather on the horizon, so is camping at Yellowstone National Park.
Reservations for the park’s campgrounds and Xanterra Parks and Resorts’ campgrounds and lodges have been open and are starting to fill up now, saidMike Keller, Xanterra’s Yellowstone general manager.
There is still time to book campsites and lodge stays for this summer, Keller said. And for next summer, Xanterra has a rolling reservation system that works 13 months ahead.So, on April 1, 2023, campers can book sites through May 1, 2024.
This summer’s campsites have been available to reserve. Availability is staggered, as more campgrounds open each weekend throughout the month of May, starting with Madison campground, he said. But now is the time to book, if you plan on staying in Yellowstone this summer.
Peak season is from around June 1 through October 1, and once we are in between those dates, it will be nearly impossible to find a site, Keller said. Sometimes cancelations might open up sites, but that is not common.
“But for the most part, no, if you’re going to try to book very last-minute at that peak time, you’re not likely to get something in the region. You might luck out but it’sfew and far between,” he said.
As for the national park’s own campsites, those are smaller and must be booked through recreation.gov. Availability for those sites is also slimming down.
Keller said there is usually a lull in visitors during the first week of June and the last week of August as students throughout the country get out of school and go back to school at staggered times, he said. This makes a good time to try to reserve spaces.
Yellowstone’s roads are expected to open on April 21 this year, according to the Yellowstone website. Most of the park’s own campsites are not open until May.
