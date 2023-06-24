UPDATE:
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reporting parts of the Yellowstone and Stillwater Rivers are closed at the request of Stillwater County Officials due to the derailment.
The following information is from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:
The Stillwater River is closed from Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site to confluence with the Yellowstone River. If boaters see this alert while on the river below Jefferies Landing Fishing Access Site, the last take out is Fireman’s Point Fishing Access Site.
The Yellowstone River is closed from Pelican Fishing Access Site to Buffalo Mirage Fishing Access Site to boaters and floaters. This includes Braaten and Indian Fort Fishing Access Sites.
From Indian Point to Buffalo Mirage, people are being told to avoid water due to possible contact with contaminants.
UPDATE:
Water treatment facilities in Laurel, Billings and Lockwood have shut down headgates due to a potential hazmat spill into the Yellowstone River.
A release from Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services (DES) says the cities along with irrigation canal companies are implementing protective measures due to the spill Saturday morning.
Residents are being asked to conserve water.
At this time, DES is reporting there is no reported life or property threat.
Normal operations are expected to resume as soon as the situation is resolved.
UPDATE:
Residents in Laurel are being told to conserve water as the derailed train is spilling unknown chemicals into the river.
At this time the City of Laurel is reporting that the water plant has been shut down due to the leaking chemicals. They are asking residents to conserve water until the problem is resolved.
The Montana Department of Transportation is telling people to not stop on the roadway on I-90 around mile marker 398.
Governor Greg Gianforte said he is monitoring the situation and that the state is standing by with support.
We have reached out to Montana Rail Link for more details and will provide updates as more information becomes available.
BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A train derailed Saturday morning into the Yellowstone River, just east of Big Timber. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
A railway bridge has collapsed as well. At this time, there is no information on any injuries or the extent of damage.
