Residents escape Bozeman house fire

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Crews responded to a house fire in Bozeman 5 p.m. Sunday.

The house fire was located on Robin Lane, and a release from Gallatin County said thick smoke was coming out of the back of the house and flames were 30-feet high.

Everyone in the house was able to get out of the house after hearing an explosion coming from the garage area, the release said.

The house was severely damaged due to smoke; however, firefighters were able to salvage sections of the home and important heirlooms and valuables.

No injuries were reported.

Fort Ellis Fire/Rescue volunteer firefighters, Bozeman and Hyalite Fire Departments, AMR Ambulance, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross responded to the fire.