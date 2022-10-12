BOZEMAN, Mont. - A small wildland fire along Drinking Horse Trail is under control Wednesday.

The Gallatin County Twitter account reports resources from the Bridger Canyon Fire District and the Custer Gallatin National Forest are on scene mopping the fire up.

The trail is closed and recreationists are asked to stay away until the scene is safe, mopped up and cleared.

People can expect to see smoke from the fire throughout the day as crews work to mop up and extinguish all embers.

