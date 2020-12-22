BOZEMAN, Mont. - There are still a couple of restaurants open for dine-in on Christmas Eve.
These are the following restaurants that people can eat at on Christmas Eve; Teds Bar and Grill, The Club Tavern and Grill, The Garden Grille and Bar, Wasabi, Rib and Chop House, Copper, and Squire House.
This is the first year the Armory Hotel will be offering a Christmas service at their restaurants and bars.
The Tune Up Bar at the Armory Hotel is hosting their first annual Howlit’s Holiday Bar.
Caleb Cherry, Armory Hotel Lead Bartender said, "We have a full cocktail menu. Fun festive cocktail great names grandpa stuffed the stocking, South Pole Elf. Christmas Eve we will also be open in Sky Shed our rooftop pool bar as well as our Fieldings main restaurant."
The restaurants open on Christmas Eve are encouraging people to make reservations before dining in.