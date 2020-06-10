BOZEMAN, Mont. - As Montana continues its road to reopening, restaurant owners are getting back on track with a little help. For restaurants that have been closed for weeks at a time, it's been quite the adjustment getting back to normal.
"Being closed was not an easy time, for sure," says Roth Jordan, a partner at Montana Ale Works, "but it wasn't an easy time for anybody in this country."
"There was a lot of times where it did feel overwhelming, just my phone just blew up with people [who] were scared, business owners were scared," says president of the Montana Restaurant Association, Brad Griffin.
Restaurants are now allowed to be at 75% capacity with a strict set of rules, and it can be even less than 75% considering the limitations of bar seating.
It's a stage some restaurant owners are calling "Phase 2.5," because now they're not only able to reopen the restaurant, but the bar in a limited capacity.
Blane Woodfin is a partner at Blue Collar Group, which owns Bozeman restaurants like Tanglewood and Sidewinders.
Says Woodfin: "Now it's really all about you know, how do we keep moving the needle and getting closer to phase three?"
Phase three will get restaurants up to 100% capacity, but it's unclear when Governor Steve Bullock will move the state on to that point.
Restaurant owners from Bozeman got together on Wednesday to talk about it. The connecting thread - the Montana Restaurant Association - has been helping guide their members through the last few months.
"The last few months have been all about helping our members through this crazy crisis that came out of nowhere," explains Griffin.
The association is helping members take advantage of the federal CARES Act and keep their heads above water as they return to normal.
"We're really really glad to be open again," says Jordan. "It's wonderful to see all of our guests back."