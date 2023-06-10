BOZEMAN, Mont. - A teacher at Morning Star Elementary celebrated her retirement by leaving school in style.
At noon on Thursday, a helicopter flew a few circles around the elementary then landed in a field next to the playground.
Wendy McCullough, a teacher at Morning Star for 31 years, stepped off the school grounds, into the helicopter with her daughter and mother, and lifted off into the next stage of her life.
McCullough’s daughter, Aunica Koch, said they surprised her by sneaking her mom into the back of the helicopter.
McCullough has been teaching in the same classroom since she started at Morning Star and it was her dream to leave in a helicopter, so her family made it happen.
Dane Fletcher, former student, former NFL player and owner of The Pitt in Bozeman, said he had McCullough for third grade. Every student has a teacher that leaves an impact on them, and McCullough was that teacher for him, he said.
“She didn’t let you kind of eack through the cracks, which I was previously doing, like wasn't paying attention to reading this, that and the other, and she made me stay in from recess and you know, go the extra bounds,” he said. “So, then I was caught up for the years ahead.So, she really cared and would also make it fun and enjoyable.”
Fletcher says McCullough made each student feel special and made school fun. The community will miss having her as a teacher, but will now be able to embrace her in her new roles in life.
