Revisiting the Gardiner fire three months after the downtown accident started

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 6 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE BELOW 5000 FEET, WITH IN EXCESS OF 6 INCHES POSSIBLE ABOVE 5000 FEET. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...WET ROADS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY MORNING COULD LEAD TO A FLASH FREEZE ON ROAD SURFACES. PLAN ON SLIPPERY AND SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS. THOSE RECREATING OUTDOORS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR ADVERSE CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATING SNOW IS POSSIBLE SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY MORNING AFTER A BRIEF LULL SATURDAY NIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT SNOW, SLEET, OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL. CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS. && MOLDAN