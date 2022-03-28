BOZEMAN, Mont. - An area of Baxter Lane is closed Monday for road construction.
The Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department shut down a portion of Baxter Lane where it meets Matador Lane near the entrance of the Black Bull Subdivision.
Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department engineer Andrew Lahr said that the closure is to repair issues with road bedding washing away due to water infiltrating the road surface around manhole covers and the repair needs to be fixed before it got worst.
The project was supposed to be completed April 2 but is set to be done by Wednesday.
In the meantime, drivers are asked to take Huffine Lane to Love Lane, or use Valley Center Road.
People are still able to access The Commons where the YMCA and Journey Church are located off of Baxter while construction is taking place.
Lahr said there are no other major road closures planned for now in the County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.