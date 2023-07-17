BOZEMAN, Mont. - A large section of Main Street and Huffine Lane will be under construction at night, starting July 16 into the fall season.
Crews will be on the road between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to MDT.
Construction will take place between the Four Corners intersection and the Main Street and 19th Avenue intersection.
Between Fowler Avenue and 19th Avenue, crews will be resurfacing the pavement. Crack sealing will happen between Fowler Avenue to the Four Corners intersection. The whole section of road will also be chip sealed, fog sealed and get new pavement markings.
This is routine maintenance and cost-effective for maintaining the life of the road, according to MDT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.