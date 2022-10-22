BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky.
SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli Team and AMR responded to the base of Blackline to assist with the call.
Ground teams were deployed on foot to the patient with ropes and a one wheel litter.
On scene, crews assessed the patient and a SAR Heli team was requested to shorthaul the patient due to their injuries and location.
After being packaged and taken to an AMR ambulance, the patient was taken to Bozeman Health for further evaluation and treatment.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend the other climbers for staying with, and helping the injured climber, until help arrived. He would also like to remind everyone that accidents can happen to anyone, to bring plenty of supplies, a communication/location device, and a first aid kit in case of emergencies,” Gallatin County Sheriff SAR wrote.
