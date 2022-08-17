BOZEMAN, Mont. - A rock climber was severely injured after falling about 100 feet near Bear Basin in Big Sky, Tuesday.
The person who reported the incident to Gallatin County 911 said the patient was on a small ledge about 300 feet up from the bottom.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue say its Big Sky Section, the SAR Heli Team, Big Sky Fire Department and Life Flight Network responded to assist with the call.
Ground teams were deployed to the patient with ropes and rigging gear, while the Heli Team deployed from the valley.
After conducting a recon flight, two members of the Heli Team were flown to the patient where they were able to perform a medical assessment.
The patient was packaged and short hauled to an awaiting medical unit before being transferred to a Life Flight helicopter and flown to Bozeman Health for further medical care.
The reporting party and a remaining Heli Team member were also short hauled off the mountain.
“Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to commend all involved parties on this extremely difficult and technical rescue,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said. “He also commends the reporting party for having a means of communication to call for help when the outing turned in to an emergency and was able to advise of the technical terrain the incident was located in.”
