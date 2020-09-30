GALLATIN Co., Mont. - Authorities responded to a report of a woman who underwent traumatic injuries after falling while rock climbing in Bear Canyon Tuesday around 7:40 p.m.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue (GCSAR) crews pulled the woman back up to the trail by using technical low-angle rescue techniques, according to a Facebook post by GCSAR.
GCSAR writes, "A low-angle rescue involves dozens of rescuers setting up anchor points, creating pulley systems, and using specialized belay and patient litter packaging techniques to carefully move the patient to a safe place."
Once the woman was brought to the trailhead and to American Medical Response, she was brought to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital. She received treatment for non-life threatening injuries to her head, arm and leg.