THREE FORKS, Mont. - The Rockin' the Rivers festival kicks off Thursday afternoon for their 20th year of camping, rocks music, and fun.
Known as “Montana's Home Grown Rockfest” the festival offers more than 140 acres of land for people to camp and listen to national and local rock bands.
The festival is located on Highway 2 - Four Miles East of Lewis & Clark Caverns.
For two decades the Rockin' the Rivers festival has been put on by local three forks residents.
This year some of the main headliners include .38 special, Skillet, and Black Label Society.
Due to COVID-19, the festival was canceled last year and this year campers said they are excited to resume the concert tradition and celebrate its 20th anniversary.
Rockin the Rivers Camper, Michelle Armstrong said, "We love music so we came for the music and then every year as we came we got to meet more and more people and of course it's about the music but it's about all the people that you meet here too it's like a family reunion you know a-rockin' family reunion every single year."
Rockin' the Rivers is a family-friendly rock concert and children 12 and under get into the festival for free.
Festival single-day and three-day tickets are still available online and in-person at the festival gate.
Rockin' the river will be going on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, August 12-14, 2021, and the gates open August 12th at 8:00 a.m.
More information about the Rockin' the Rivers can be found here.