Rocky Mountain Bank donates $100,000 for COVID-19 Community Relief Efforts in Montana

BOZEMAN- The Rocky Mountain Bank announced it will commit $100,000 to support four local community initiatives related to Montana’s COVID-19 crisis.
The bank based in Billings will make significant contributions to the Billings Food Bank, HRDC, Flathead Food Bank, and Family Promise of Gallatin Valley.
Right now Rocky Mountain Bank will give $40,000 for Billings Food Bank, $30,000 for HRDC in Bozeman, $20,000 for Flathead Food Bank, and, $10,000 for Family Promise of Gallatin Valley.
All of these organizations are each different but serve the same needs for the community.