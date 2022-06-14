Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Montana... Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway affecting Gallatin County. For the Gallatin River...including DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM MDT. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TOMORROW MORNING... * WHAT...Minor Flooding is expected. * WHERE...Gallatin River near DCP-Gallatin R/Gateway. * WHEN...Through late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Water flows over roads as well as several smalller bridges. Several forest service campgrounds may experience minor flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.8 feet. - The flood warning has been canceled. - Forecast...The river will fall to 4.3 feet Friday morning. It will then to 4.3 feet Friday morning to 4.3 feet early Sunday afternoon. It will fall to 4.3 feet Thursday, June 23 then rise again. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&