GARDINER, MT- Rocky Mountain Rotors, a private helicopter company based in Belgrade, is currently leading evacuation efforts via air.
The helicopter company was able to evacuate two women who were at the 32-week mark of pregnancy.
At this moment in time, they’re working to not only bring people out of the affected flood zones but to bring people in.
The sheriff is currently making his way there via Rocky Mountain Rotors and will be working with federal entities to provide funds for evacuations.
Rocky Mountain Rotors says the flights are expensive and they’re working with organizations so that costs can be split.
