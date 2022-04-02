BOZEMAN, Mont. - I-90 east of Bozeman is expected to be blocked until 7:00 pm Saturday.
The Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 map is reporting a semi-truck is rolled over around mile marker 317, limiting eastbound traffic.
At this time, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to not go in the area if they do not have to.
Those stuck in the extremely slow-moving traffic can use the Bear Creek or Trail Creek exits to turn around.
