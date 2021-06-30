Rollover crash causing blockage on I-90 near Bozeman

UPDATE: 8:43 A.M.
Our reporter on scene said the pickup has been flipped back over, and the scene should be almost cleared.
A Montana state trooper told Montana Right Now one person was brought to the hospital out of caution, but they were walking fine with minor injuries.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A one-car rollover is causing blockage on I-90 near Bozeman Wednesday morning.
The blockage is between the Seventh Avenue interchange and Nineteenth Avenue interchange on I-90.
Our reporter on scene said the car went across the median from the westbound to eastbound lanes, and rolled over onto the eastbound passing lane on I-90.
There is single-lane traffic on both eastbound and westbound directions because crews are working on cleaning up the crash on the median.
This is a developing story.