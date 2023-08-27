BELGRADE , Mont. - A Bozeman man was killed in a rollover crash Saturday night.
According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), a Honda Civic tried to negotiate a left curve on S-411 near Belgrade when it went off the roadway and into a culvert.
The driver, a 25-year-old Bozeman man, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected when the car rolled multiple times. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Alcohol, drugs and speed are all suspected factors in the crash, MHP reports.
