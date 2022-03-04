Rollover creating blockage on I-90 near Cardwell
Photo courtesy of Montana Department of Transportation

CARDWELL, Mont. - A rollover crash is creating blockage with fewer lanes on I-90 westbound near Cardwell Friday.

The Montana Department of Transportation said on their 511 app the crash is located on mile-marker 258.5, east of Cardwell.

Drivers are asked to slow down and be careful in the area.

