Rollover creating blockage on I-90 near Cardwell

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches, with isolated amounts approaching 6 inches in northerly
upslope favored regions.
* WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
