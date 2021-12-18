Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible and east winds gusting up to 30 mph Sunday afternoon or evening. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 AM MST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches possible and east winds gusting up to 30 mph Sunday afternoon or evening. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 AM MST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&