Run to the Pub 2020 has been canceled

BOZEMAN- Amid growing concern over the coronavirus the race director for the 2020 Run to the Pub canceled the race in downtown Bozeman.
You can read the full letter here.
Dear Run to the Pub Friends and Family,
2020’s Run to the Pub is canceled. This is what you need to know:
2020’s Run to the Pub is canceled due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We met with the Gallatin County Health Department and due to the increasing health risk of COVID-19 they have decided that Run to the Pub cannot be held this Saturday, March 14, 2020. We fully support and understand their decision.
We believe this is ultimately a good decision for our participants and our community. We realize that this has a significant impact on you, our participants. We are working out our finances, our logistics, and all of the details. We will have answers for you on further steps within the next few days. We apologize for the inconvenience. We really do.
We are very disappointed that the race is canceled and we realize that this will have a significant effect on our partners and on our ability to return money to Gallatin Valley nonprofit organizations through our primary beneficiary, The Bozeman Area Community Foundation. We created this race because we love Montana and we want to be sure that we’re making the best decisions on behalf of it.
Yes, this is late notice. We know. We’ve already spent countless hours preparing for Saturday. We understand if you’re upset about the race being canceled. So are we. We hope you stick with us in the future. We love this event and we know you do, too. We’ll have more information for you within the next few days.
Thank you,
Tyler Wilkinson (Race Director) and the small staff of Run to the Pub