BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bretz RV and Boat show has spent ten days at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds and Memorial Day is the final day to check it out.
This is the largest RV and boat show in the area, said outfitter Brett Elkins. Bretz RV and Marine has lots and service shops throughout the state, but customers are not going to be able to find better deals than at this show.
“We're here to move inventory, especially if that inventory is a 2022-year model. We're looking to really blow the prices out on those guys and get them out the door. So, we’rereally eager to make a deal,” Elkins said.
Bretz RV and Marine partners with a lot of local financers throughout the area to make the purchase process as stress-free and seamless as possible, he said.
The show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, so if you are getting ready for summer camping and you are in the market for a new boat or RV, the show is available.
