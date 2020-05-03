BOZEMAN, Mont. - Even with the state starting to open back up, COVID-19 is still a threat – one that some medical professionals are constantly being exposed to.
Healthcare workers are bravely fighting on the front lines of this pandemic, but there is always that small risk that when they go home, they might take a little bit of work with them. With concerns about exposing their families to the virus, we’ve seen doctors go to desperate measures to keep their families safe.
The organization RVs for MDs has found a solution for healthcare workers, connecting people who have RVs to medical workers on the front lines with a roof over their head. And even better - a roof that doesn’t put their loved ones at risk.
RVs for MDs has partnered with companies like KOA to provide a place for the medical professionals to park the vehicles. The group is powered completely by volunteers like Sarah Cox.
“It’s community-based," Cox, a volunteer matchmaker for the organization, says. "It’s someone saying, ‘Hey, I have a need out there,’ and someone stepping up to the plate saying, ‘I’ve got a way to help.’ And it allows kind of a grassroots movement to come from a crisis.”
In the month-and-a-half since the RVs for MDs Facebook page started, they’ve gained more than 30,000 followers and provided around 1,500 RVs to healthcare workers in the United States.
Cox says it's a great situation for “people who feel like they maybe don’t know how to plug in during the COVID response – but hey, I’ve got an RV, I can provide that."
But in Montana – as far as Cox knows – healthcare workers haven’t been able to take advantage of this resource so far, even with around a dozen people across the state volunteering their RVs.
The RVs for MDs team is now trying to get the word out about the program and get those RVs on the property of the people who need them.
If you want to offer up your RV or if you’re a medical professional looking for one – you can submit a request on the Google Doc on the RVs for MDs Facebook page. Volunteer matchmakers like Cox will take it from there.
"We’re really just putting people in communication with one another and then they work out the details," she says.