BOZEMAN, Mont. - Sacks Thrift Store celebrated the Bozeman Help Center, Inc. 50 years of service Monday.
In honor of the Help Center's anniversary, the store offered a 50% sale on all merchandise in-store.
Sacks Thrift Store provides major financial assistance to the Help Center programs by offering affordable merchandise for locals in need.
Sales associate, Rosemary Bourne, said the store has been in business for 35 years and is from the community and for the community.
"It is about the help center we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for the community wanting us to be here and giving us wonderful donations and continuing to shop here," Bourne said.
Due to COVID-19, there has been an increase of shopper and the store is seeking more volunteers to help with the demand.
More information on how you can volunteer at Sacks Thrift Store can be found here.
These are the Help Center, Inc. programs one supports by shopping at Sacks:
- 24-Hour Crisis Line (406-586-3333)
- Suicide Prevention & Intervention
- Sexual Assault Counseling Center
- Child Advocacy Center
- Hearts & Homes
- Telephone Reassurance programs to homebound elderly or those in crisis
- Training and Community Outreach on topics such as suicide, sexual assault, mental health, and more!