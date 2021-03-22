Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. * WHERE...Gallatin and Madison. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&