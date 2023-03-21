Safe driving tips as snow continues to impact Bozeman roads

BOZEMAN, Mont. - As snow continues to impact the roads in Bozeman Tuesday, the Bozeman Police Department (BPD) is sharing safe driving tips from the Montana Department of Transportation (MDOT).
The following are MDOT's safe driving tips from a Facebook post by BPD:
"Allow extra time to get to your destination."
"Clean off your car. Keep windows, mirrors and lights clear of snow and ice."
"Turn off cruise control."
"Always buckle up."
"Slow down in poor visibility conditions."
"Maintain a safe distance behind other vehicles."
"Expect ice on bridges and in shady spots."
"Don't pass snowplows unless it's absolutely necessary."
