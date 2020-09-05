BOZEMAN- Donations for firefighters are being accepted by the Salvation Army as over 100 people are assigned to the Bridger Foothills Fire.
Donations of bottled water, individual Gatorades and single-serving nonperishable foods like granola or energy bars and trail mix are being taken.
If you would like to help, donations are being taken at the old Salvation Army store at 32 South Rouse Avenue from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm Saturday, and 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm Sunday.
