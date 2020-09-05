Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...NEAR RECORD HIGH TEMPERATURES, GUSTY WESTERLY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND UNSEASONABLY HOT TEMPERATURES MAY LEAD TO NEW FIRE STARTS, RAPID FIRE SPREAD AND EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&