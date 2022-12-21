BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Salvation Army will not have its kettles available for in-person donations for the safety of bellringers in Bozeman starting Thursday, Dec. 22.
Storefronts in the Bozeman area will not have physical bell ringer throughout this inclement weather, but The Salvation Army will have Virtual Red Kettles on its website to accept donations in the meantime and plan to return in person on Christmas Eve.
Christmas Eve is the last day of the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign, and when weather and conditions permit, you can find bell ringers at Rosauers, Town and Country on 19th, Smith’s, Walmart, and other storefronts in the Bozeman area.
“It's been a tough year for Christmas and the Red Kettle campaign, so far, our donations are down, and the need has gone way up,” said Captain Amber Ohl, at The Salvation Army Bozeman. “The funds that are raised now, we use throughout the year to help meet different needs that come our way."
The Salvation Army says they are still looking to raise $24,000 more this holiday season, and they have a generous donor who will match dollar for dollar up to $10,000.
