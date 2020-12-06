BOZEMAN, Mont. - This year Santa, will be at the Gallatin Valley Mall taking contactless photos with kids.
Due to COVID-19, kids will not be able to sit on Santa's lap.
Kids are still able to interact with him 6-feet-apart.
Sophia Lane, Windslow Studio and Capture the Christmas Joy Manager said, "I have loved the creativity and experience that we have been able to give these kids that might not want to sit on Santa's lap they can sit next to their siblings six feet away from Santa and snuggle up with the people they love."
The kids are required to wear their mask until they sitting down.
All of the photos can viewed on site.
The days and times Santa will be at the Gallatin Valley Mall are posted on their website.