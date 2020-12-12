Santa on a Fire Truck tradition continues giving toys to kids in need

LIVINGSTON- The Park County Rural Fire District along with the Livingston Fire Department are teaming up to keep the Santa on a Fire Truck tradition alive to give out toys to children in need.
On Dec. 12 starting at 9 a.m as well as Dec. 13 from noon until 5 p.m. Santa will be on a fire truck along with firefighters in the area giving out free gifts to kids in the community in need.
According to Park County Rural Fire Administrator Dave Bonko the tradition has been going on for decades and will be needed even more this year with the ongoing pandemic.
All the money and toys that have been donated this year goes straight to kids in the community as well as to Operation Christmas Caring.
On Dec. 12 they will be on the south side of Livingston giving out gifts with Santa on a fire truck and on Dec. 13 they will be at the Pine Creek station with Santa as well.
More information on the Livingston Fire Department can be found here.
More information on the Park County Rural Fire District can be found here.