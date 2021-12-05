Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Lolo north to Missoula Valley. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&