BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Valley Mall is currently offering contact and contactless Santa photos for families who feel more comfortable social distancing.
Each child or family will be photographed for two to three minutes which gives Santa's helper enough time for more than just one pose.
The Santa Experience and Winslow Studio Manager, Sophie Lane said, "Last year of course we were completely contactless we had so many great options for that we are still incorporating this year. So if families are comfortable having their children sit on Santa's lap we can do that and then we also do additional poses where they are not sitting on Santa's lap or Santa reading them books."
Due to short staffing and slow USPS delivery times, this year The Santa Experience is only offering Digital Downloads to their customers.
Once your family has been photographed, everyone will head over to the "Ordering Stations" to place their Digital Download order.
People will receive their download link within moments of placing their order.
Lane said the download link ensures every family has their photos in time to create as many social media posts, prints, gifts, and holiday cards as they wish.
In addition, on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Santa and his helpers are offering a special Paws for Claus event.
Pet owners can take their animals to get a photo with Santa.
On that day, children will still be able to take photos with Santa but, the Mall said, please consider visiting us another day if you or your child is uncomfortable around animals.
More information about The Santa Experience can be found here.
SANTA PHOTO SCHEDULE:
No appointment necessary! Just come by during these times:
Black Friday:
Friday, November 26: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
November 27 - December 19:
Mondays: Closed
Tuesdays: Closed
Wednesday-Friday: 4:00PM - 7:00PM*
Saturdays: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
Sundays: 12:00PM - 5:00PM
Extended Hours:
Monday, December 20: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
Tuesday, December 21: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
Wednesday, December 22: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
Thursday, December 23: 12:00PM - 7:00PM
Christmas Eve:
Friday, December 24: 11:00AM - 4:00PM