LIVINGSTON, Mont. - R-Y Timber Inc. held a meeting on Thursday with all employees to discuss unemployment options after the company announced the closure of their Livingston plant.
Around 80 employees will eventually be laid off, said Dan Richards, R-Y Timber’s general manager. The closure of the Livingston plant comes after a second fire took out their sawmill on Feb. 7.
Kenyon Smith, an employee at the Livingston plant, said the layoffs will come in groups and will be done by seniority and work. As the amount of work left to do decreases at the plant, more people will be laid off and those with the least experience will go first, he said.
“Pretty soon it’ll just keep going up and up – the people, like every week there will be more and more just getting laid off until it’s completely shut down,” Smith said.
Smith has not been laid off yet, but it is coming in the future. He said he is looking into other job opportunities right now.
Richard Kern, another employee, said instead of looking for more work, he will be going into retirement. Kern has worked at R-Y Timber for 27 years. But other employees are not so lucky.
“Well, most of them will have to find other jobs or go to college or do online training,” he said. “So, you know, whatever they can do find another job – they have to find another job.”
The plant’s closure will have a significant impact on the Livingston community, Richards said. The employees not going into retirement will have to find other work. The plant brings several million dollars per year into the Livingston community.
This is the third fire R-Y Timber has experienced within the last year. The first burned down the mill at their Townsend branch in May. Since then, the Townsend branch has just sold firewood.
Richards says he is directing all of his energy to helping the employees get unemployment help and find other employment opportunities.
