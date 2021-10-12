BOZEMAN, Mont. - Drivers are experiencing delays on Bozeman Pass due to scattered snow and ice on roadways Tuesday morning.
Erik Skillman said he spent two hours in the same location on Bozeman Pass while en route from Missoula to Wyoming.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at lower elevations and up to 4 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely remain slick and hazardous through much of the day. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will gradually diminish during the morning hours but scattered light showers could continue into the late afternoon or early evening hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Drivers are experiencing delays on Bozeman Pass due to scattered snow and ice on roadways Tuesday morning.
Erik Skillman said he spent two hours in the same location on Bozeman Pass while en route from Missoula to Wyoming.
THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSOULA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAS REQUESTED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR A WHITE 13 YEAR OLD FEMALE, ANDREA ANDERSON. ANDREA IS POSSIBLY IN A GREEN 1994 CHEVY 3500 PICKUP WITH A LONG BED AND SILVER WHEELS, UNKNOWN LICENSE PLATE. ANDREA IS 5 FEET TALL, WEIGHS 100 POUNDS, AND HAS BROWN EYES AND BLACK HAIR. ANDREA WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A PINK HOODED SWEATSHIRT AND BLACK SWEAT PANTS. SHE IS EMOTIONALLY UNSTABLE AND WAS ACTIVELY CUTTING HERSELF WHEN SHE RAN AWAY AT 4 AM MDT ON OCTOBER 11TH, 2021. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ANDREA ANDERSON, PLEASE CALL THE MISSOULA SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT (406) 258-4000 OR CALL 9 1 1. THANK YOU.
Currently in Missoula
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.