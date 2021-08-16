Both Bozeman High Schools soon to have new Principals

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman School District 7 is seeking public comment on a proposal to require face coverings this school year.

The proposal will be discussed during the virtual Board Meeting that is set to take place Monday, Aug. 16, at 5:45 p.m. via Zoom.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, some schools are instilling more precautions as students are set to return to full-time in-person learning this fall.

Face coverings are required for drivers and students on district busses, however, a decision has not been made on whether that requirement will carry into the halls of the school buildings.

If you would like to watch or participate in the discussion, you can join the meeting HERE.

The proposal is set to only be discussed at the meeting. A final decision will not be determined at this time.

You can view the Board Meeting agenda in its entirety below (the Face Coverings as Personal Protective Equipment proposal begins on page 24):

