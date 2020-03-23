School Lunch information for the week of March 23 in Bozeman

BOZEMAN- Schools are working to continue serving lunch to students across the Gallatin area.
Here’s some information for you to get lunch for your student in the Bozeman area.
Bozeman Public Schools:
The Bozeman Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services will be offering curbside pick-up of breakfast and lunch beginning March 23, Monday-Friday 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Irving Elementary at the main entrance & Bozeman High at the South Entrance off Main Street.
Belgrade School District:
The Belgrade School District will be offering curbside pick-up of breakfast and lunch beginning on March 23 at all Belgrade schools.
Distribution for individuals with last names beginning with A-L will be 11-12 p.m. Distribution individuals with last names beginning with L-Z will be at 12-1 p.m.
The Manhattan Public Schools:
The Manhattan Public Schools will have lunch on March 23 and March 29 that will be two days’ worth of lunch for pick up. Distributed from 11:00-12:00.
The Gallatin Valley Foodbank will be doing curbside food pickup.
If you're in need of food assistance you can follow this link.
We will continue to update this will copy with more information about school lunches as it's available.