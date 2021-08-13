School meal - Great Falls Public Schools

BOZEMAN, Mont. - School meals are free for the 2021-2022 school year for Bozeman School District 7 students.

No sign-up or other information is required according to Bozeman Public Schools Food and Nutrition Services.

Families are still encouraged to apply as the applications are being used this year to determine P-EBT status which gives families money to use on groceries at home.

If approved, other benefits like waived school fees and internet costs are also available according to Bozeman Public Schools.

You can apply online here.

For all information on Bozeman School District 7 meals, you can visit their website here.

