School officials from Manhattan and Three Forks dance for their students online

BOZEMAN-School district officials in Manhattan and Three Forks are coming together to dance for their students.
These three videos feature the Superintendent, the principle of Manhattan High School and the principal of the elementary school.
It all started with Superintendent Jeff Elliott doing the #DancingPrincipal challenge and lip-synching to *NSYNCs - "I Want You Back,” Eric Fisher followed up from Manhattan School with a dance to Justin Timberlake's, “Can't stop the feeling!”
Manhattan Elementary Principal Neil Harvey left us with the hokey pokey.
Each dance is a little different but all rooted with the same goal. At the start of the superintendent's video, he says he wants to bring some levity to the situation and make the kids smile.
The elementary school principal leaves students saying that he's hoping all of the kids are working on their reading.
You can watch the videos by clicking on the names of the school officials.