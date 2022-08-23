Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Helena Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Tristen Black. A 23-year-old, white male, 5 foot 11, 245 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. Last contact with Tristen was 11 August. His vehicle was found and later towed from McDonald Pass. A roommate later found a letter in his room that sounded as if he may be suicidal. Tristen does have a history of mental illness and there is concern for his health and safety. If you have any information of Tristen Black, please contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 449-0868 or dial 9 1 1.