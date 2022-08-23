BOZEMAN, Mont. - With school starting this week it is important to be safe so that no kids gets hurt this year.
The Bozeman School District will have around 7,400 students in K-12 this year, and that will make school zones crowded especially at the beginning and end of the year when many are walking to and from school.
The first tip from Student Resource Officer Hal Richardson is to follow drop-off and pick-up rules at each school. Many times with traffic jams kids are dropped off in undesignated areas and this can lead to safety concerns with kids crossing streets with no crossing guards.
It is important for not just parents, but all citizens, to be mindful in school zones. Kids can be present at all times of the day, so slow down and be aware of your surroundings while driving at all times. Richardson says his officers get calls from every school, every year of students getting hit by speeding or districted drivers.
"We've had kids get hit in our streets. We've had crossing guards get hit in our streets. It's really unacceptable. That should never happen, that's just because people aren't paying attention," said Richardson.
Also, he recommends for the first few days or even longer walking with your kids to school if possible. This helps them to safely learn to route to and from school. Be smart about the situation, based on age and distance, if your child should be walking to school.
Another safety measure is the student messenger app, which all parents should have. Make sure the information on there is correct and up-to-date and check it regularly.
On the topic of phones, it is never a bad idea to discuss with your kids how to be safe online as well. Warning of potential dangers, setting boundaries, and monitoring what they're doing on social media is a good idea.
