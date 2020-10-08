SCL Health Medical Group looks to be a new healthcare option for Bozeman

BOZEMAN- SCL Health Medical Group opened their new clinic a few weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic hit, but they want the community to know that they are here to provide an extra option for healthcare during these uncertain times.
The new clinic has learned to adapt by holding services both online as well as in-person
SCL Doctor Dekrisha Lew said they are focusing on flu shots to make sure they can take care of people who need it most.
“We have walk-in availability for those flu shots in particular because it’s so important to get that this year in the pandemic, preventing people from overrunning the hospitals, we have proof that flu shots prevent hospitalizations so the less people in the hospitals the better care the people who really need it are going to get there,” Lew explained.
Their current location was completely remodeled from what was an old theater, then a closed Blockbuster, and lastly a storage space for the Community Food Co-op across the street.
Right now, SCL hopes their Bozeman medical clinic will continue to serve the community as another option for healthcare.
I think what we’re trying to do is offer another option for primary care here because its growing so rapidly,” Lew said. “I’ve heard from lots of people here that there’s just not enough opportunities you have to wait forever to get into a physician and it’s what doubled in the last couple of years so yeah there needs to be some more options out here.”
SCL Health Medical Group has served Montana for about a century and is based out of Billings.
More information on the clinic in Bozeman can be found here.