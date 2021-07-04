BOZEMAN, Mont. - Volunteers with search and rescue helped a hiker reported to be showing signs of dehydration out of the Ousel Falls Trail.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky responded Saturday afternoon following a call reporting a member of a group of hikers on the Ousel Falls Trail needed help back to the trailhead as they were showing signs of dehydration.
Personnel with Big Sky Fire initially responded to the location, one-quarter of a mile from the Ousel Falls parking lot and provided the individual with water and conducted a medical assessment.
Volunteers responded and helped the person back to the trailhead using a one-wheeled litter.
After getting to the trailhead, the person was then transported to Big Sky Medical Center by the Big Sky Fire Department.
“Sheriff Springer would like to encourage you during higher temperatures, to hike early or late when temperatures are lower, and stay hydrated,” a post to the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Facebook says. “Bringing extra water when hiking will help you avoid dehydration throughout these hot summer months.”