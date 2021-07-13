PARK COUNTY, Mont. - Search and rescue responded to two simultaneous calls Friday, one involving a mother and 5-year-old child who were being blown out onto the Buffalo Bill Reservoir by high winds.
The Park County Communications Center received a report Friday at 4:39 pm of a 79-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman that were unable to get back to their car and were requesting assistance.
Park County Search and Rescue (PCSAR) and a Cody Regional Health ambulance were dispatched to respond according to the sheriff’s office.
The two were at Lily Lake in the Beartooth Mountains, and the woman was reported kayaking in the lake when her kayak overturned.
She was able to get back to the shore, however, she and her husband suffered exhaustion from the event and were unable to make the hike back to their vehicle.
They were located at 6:52 pm and were then helped and assisted back to their vehicle by 7:23 pm.
Park County Sheriff's Office reports the two safe and unharmed.
At 5:17 pm, just as PCSAR units were arriving at the hall to respond to Lily Lake, a second call for help was received by the Park County Communications Center.
A 28 year-old-woman and her 5 year-old-child were being blown out onto the Buffalo Bill Reservoir by the sudden high winds.
The sheriff’s office reports the woman was on a sit-on-top kayak, towing her child on an innertube at the North Shore.
The kayak was blown away from the shore and further into the reservoir when the wind picked up.
PCSAR, Park County Sheriff’s Office, Cody Regional Health EMS, and the Cody Fire Department were all dispatched to the scene.
While rescue personnel were en route, the kayak reportedly flipped, and both the woman and the child were in the water at 5:29 pm.
The first unit arrived at 5:33 pm.
PCSAR got in the water, and deputies helped by taking high points on the beach and bank and using binoculars to look over the water.
High winds were pushing the units still onshore forward, and the sheriff’s office says the surface of the water was turbulent.
At 5:50 pm the kayak was located empty, and additional personnel arrived to help with both watercraft and persons in the water the teams and began to expand their search perimeter.
The child was reported to be wearing a personal flotation device, and located at 6:06 pm conscious and alert.
She was lifted onto a boat, wrapped in blankets and treated by a paramedic on board before being taken to shore and turned over to an ambulance.
The woman was found at 6:24 pm, the sheriff’s office reporting she was able to stay above water and was also conscious and alert.
She was also lifted into the boat and treated by a paramedic before being transported to the shore and turned over to an ambulance.
Both were transported to Cody Regional Health.
“This is an example of a PFD saving a life,” stated PCSAR Coordinator Bill Brown, “with the ever-changing conditions in this area there is never a routine day. Safety precautions should always be in place.”