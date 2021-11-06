BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and Rescue personnel will be conducting training in the area of Saddle Peak Sunday, Nov. 7.
Emergency vehicles and helicopters will be in the area with a lot of personnel Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports.
People are asked to stay clear of the training area, and to not call 9-1-1 to ask what’s going on.
“We are excited for winter and want to make sure our teams are fully prepared for any situation the backcountry may throw at us,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said. “Thank you for your cooperation!”