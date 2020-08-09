GALLATIN COUNTY- Gallatin County Search and Rescue crews were called out Saturday night to look for a man who was hiking from Fairy Lake to the M.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office says the 34-year-old man and his father were hiking Saturday morning when his dad decided the hike was more than he could do.
He waited at the M trail head and then contacted the Sheriff’s Office, and search and rescue crews were dispatched at 10:45 pm.
A Life Flight Helicopter was used to search the ridge and ground searchers were ready to start the hike.
The man was found by a Deputy on the Fairy Lake Road and made sure he made it out.
Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin says it is not uncommon for people to underestimate the amount of time and effort the hike to the M can take.
Gootkin added that search and rescue volunteers would rather get an early start and cancel than get the call late and be that much further behind.