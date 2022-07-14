BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue crews helped hikers out of the Beehive Basin Wednesday afternoon.
Gallatin County 9-1-1 received a call at 2:43 pm Wednesday after one hiker in a group became tired, weak and nauseous and was unable to continue out of the Beehive Basin without professional assistance.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said they, Big Sky Section and Valley Section volunteers responded to the call.
Crews made their way to the ill hiker and conducted a medical assessment before providing a ride out to the trailhead.
Everyone made it to the trailhead just as severe lightning, hail and a rainstorm began.
