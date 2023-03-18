BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue crews helped a snowmobiler after they crashed near the West Yellowstone Airport.
Friday evening, the West Yellowstone Dispatch Center received a call for a snowmobiler who crashed into a tree, disabling the snowmobile.
According to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue, the snowmobiler was uninjured, but needed help getting out of the woods.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue’s West Yellowstone Section responded to the scene on snowmobiles, assessed the rider at the scene and returned them to town.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind riders that spring temperatures will create varying trail conditions requiring an extra level of caution in controlling snowmobiles. Be prepared for groomed snow to unexpectedly turn to ice or slush. In this event, the snowmobiler was wearing appropriate ‘personal protective equipment’ which ensured the accident did not result in injury to the rider,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
