BOZEMAN, Mont, - Multiple K9 teams from the Search and Rescue (SAR) Dogs Team took part in a seminar for Tracking and Training over the weekend.
Volunteers were educated on intentional training, signs their K9 has lost the trail, different ways to get them back on track, and ways to make each team better in all search areas.
There are nine SAR Dogs teams and all are trained in many disciplines, but none are trained in every single one.
Over this weekend, six of the nine teams took place in the training.
Consistent training is required and the dogs love what they do, with the humans behind them dedicating their time to the cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.